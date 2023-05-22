Owners of Peak District gastropub start new era with second AA rosette

After taking the reins at the Prince of Wales, in Baslow, less than a month ago, Nick and Jemma Beagrie were thrilled to hear that it has now received a second AA Rosette, handed out by the AA Hotel and Hospitality Services scheme.

Nick said: “We are incredibly proud of our team at the Prince of Wales, they have worked extremely hard since we have taken the business over. The team are dedicated and work to an exceptionally high standard to ensure consistency both in food and service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AA Guide estimates that only ten percent of restaurants nationwide are of a standard that is worthy of one rosette and above, with the mark identifying those establishments which combine exquisite food with outstanding service and an impressive selection of wines from around the world.

Staff at the Prince of Wales in Baslow are celebrating another accolade.

On a scale from one to five, two rosettes demark those local restaurants with higher standards, better consistency, greater precision apparent in the cooking and obvious attention to the selection of quality ingredients.

Regular menu dishes at the Prince of Wales include grass-fed beef reared on the hills surrounding the village, and artisan cheeses from Cow Close Farm, up the road near Hathersage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jemma said: “We couldn't have achieved this special recognition without the support of our loyal customers, dedicated team and local suppliers.”

According to the AA inspector, “With a real fire and locally-brewed ales, the Prince of Wales is very much the village hub, but the seasonal food draws diners from afar. Local produce cooked with flair in a delightful pub setting.

“There’s a working fireplace and a very welcoming, convivial atmosphere. An ideal place to stop if you’ve been for a visit to nearby Chatsworth House.”

Since 2005, the Prince of Wales had belonged to the the Fischer family business, operators of a Michelin-commended restaurant at Baslow Hall, and earned a reputation which the Beagries will now look to maintain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad