Renowned Peak District country house hotel and restaurant up for sale at £4.5m

A grade II listed property in the Peak District that was once almost destroyed by a fire, and now operates as an exclusive country house hotel and restaurant, has been put up for sale for the first time in 35 years.

Baslow Hall, in the Derbyshire Dales village of the same name, was bought by its current owners 35 years ago and now they are approaching retirement they have put it on the market with a guide price of £4.5million.

Luke Billson, property agent at Savills in Nottingham, says: “The work that Mr and Mrs Fischer have put into restoring Baslow Hall, and making it the successful business it is today, deserves the highest of praise.

“Since purchasing the property back in 1988, they have expanded and developed it into what it is today: an unrivalled manor house, with extensive manicured gardens in the heart of the Peak District.”

He added: “Whilst currently run as a restaurant with rooms it would make a very fine country house, subject to planning consent. And it is this rather unique opportunity, coupled with its village location, that we feel will capture the imagination of many interested buyers.”

Despite its appearance of a 17th century manor house, the property was only built in 1907 from gritstone quarried locally, on land acquired from the Duke of Rutland for the Stockdale family – benefactors to the village who are commemorated by the Stockdale Institute and by a memorial in the church to the Reverend Jeremiah Stockdale, vicar of Baslow for nearly half a century during Victorian times.

In 1913, the house was acquired by Sebastian Ziani de Ferranti, an inventor who is believed to have taken out 176 patents between 1882 and 1927, including alternators, circuit breakers, transformers and turbines. It is thought that Baslow Hall became one of the first residential properties in the UK to have electricity.

When the current owners, Mr and Mrs Fischer, bought the property it was almost derelict and the grounds overgrown, and shortly after a fire took out the majority of the building. A year later, following a ground-up renovation, the property was finally opened as a restaurant with rooms. Today its kitchen is widely renowned, earning a spot in the most recent edition of the prestigious Michelin guide.

Neil Fischer, son of the property’s owners, adds: “When my parents bought Baslow Hall, it was their dream to create something special and that they did. Now they’ve decided that it’s time to hang up their apron and chef whites and formally retire.

“As part of this process they have taken the not-so-easy decision to sell what has been both our family home and parents business for over three decades. Our hope as a family is that the next owners love the property as much as we have done.

“Until the property is sold, Baslow Hall will remain open for business for new guests to experience or simply to revisit a memory.”

Baslow Hall is being marketed jointly by Savills and Caudwell & Co. For full details, see search.savills.com/property-detail/gbntrsnts220048.

1 . Baslow Hall for sale The hall is entered via a sweeping driveway that passes through the grounds and gardens. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Baslow Hall for sale The property boasts a lobby, part-panelled reception hall, drawing room with ceiling mouldings and working fireplaces. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Baslow Hall for sale There is, a substantial dining room and ‘wine room’ featuring its own temperature-controlled wine wall, overlooking the vegetable gardens Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4 . Baslow Hall for sale On the first floor, there are currently five-bedroom suites with bathroom facilities and a further bedroom with sitting room and bathroom. Photo: Savills Photo Sales