News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
4 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
7 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
9 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
9 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
9 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
These are some of the best restaurants in the area according to the latest Michelin Guide.
These are some of the best restaurants in the area according to the latest Michelin Guide.
These are some of the best restaurants in the area according to the latest Michelin Guide.

Michelin Guide 2023: All the Derbyshire and Peak District restaurants ranked among the best in the country

These are some of the best restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to the prestigious Michelin Guide.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:27 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:28 BST

The prestigious Michelin Stars were unveiled at the Michelin Guide Ceremony Great Britain and Ireland Guide 2023 this week.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are awash with great places to eat, and a number of the county’s restaurants have been ranked among the UK’s best in the 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide.

These are the 10 Derbyshire eateries that come recommended by the renowned guide – winning recognition for their high-quality, creative menus.

Stones features in the latest addition of the Michelin Guide, which praises its “unfussy, modern British dishes” - that are “attractively presented and display the odd Mediterranean touch.”

1. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock

Stones features in the latest addition of the Michelin Guide, which praises its “unfussy, modern British dishes” - that are “attractively presented and display the odd Mediterranean touch.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Fischer's at Baslow Hall is another Derbyshire restaurant to feature in the Michelin Guide. It is described as a “fine Edwardian manor house” that offers “original, modern dishes with Mediterranean influences.”

2. Fischer's at Baslow Hall, Baslow

Fischer's at Baslow Hall is another Derbyshire restaurant to feature in the Michelin Guide. It is described as a “fine Edwardian manor house” that offers “original, modern dishes with Mediterranean influences.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide 2022. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.”

3. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide 2022. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Lovage by Lee Smith also features in the Michelin Guide. The restaurant received praise for its “chatty, informative team” and “top-quality, modern menu.”

4. Lovage by Lee Smith, Bakewell

Lovage by Lee Smith also features in the Michelin Guide. The restaurant received praise for its “chatty, informative team” and “top-quality, modern menu.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
DerbyshirePeak District