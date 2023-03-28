These are some of the best restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to the prestigious Michelin Guide.
The prestigious Michelin Stars were unveiled at the Michelin Guide Ceremony Great Britain and Ireland Guide 2023 this week.
Derbyshire and the Peak District are awash with great places to eat, and a number of the county’s restaurants have been ranked among the UK’s best in the 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide.
These are the 10 Derbyshire eateries that come recommended by the renowned guide – winning recognition for their high-quality, creative menus.
1. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock
Stones features in the latest addition of the Michelin Guide, which praises its “unfussy, modern British dishes” - that are “attractively presented and display the odd Mediterranean touch.” Photo: Google
2. Fischer's at Baslow Hall, Baslow
Fischer's at Baslow Hall is another Derbyshire restaurant to feature in the Michelin Guide. It is described as a “fine Edwardian manor house” that offers “original, modern dishes with Mediterranean influences.” Photo: Google
3. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide 2022. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Lovage by Lee Smith, Bakewell
Lovage by Lee Smith also features in the Michelin Guide. The restaurant received praise for its “chatty, informative team” and “top-quality, modern menu.” Photo: Google