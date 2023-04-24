As previously reported, Max and Susan Fischer have recently put their estate at Baslow Hall up for sale, but on Monday, April 24, it was revealed that they have already completed a deal to dispose of the Prince of Wales at Baslow and the Bulls Head at Foolow.

Taking over are Nick and Jemma Beagrie, a couple intent on expanding their own local hospitality empire, which already includes the Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop, The Bakewell Bakery and the Scotsman’s Pack in Hathersage.

A spokesperson for the Beagries said: “Both Nick and Jemma are extremely passionate about the Peak District & Derbyshire, using local suppliers and producers as well as shouting about how wonderful the area is to live in and to visit as a tourist destination.

Nick and Jemma Beagrie are expanding their business with the addition of two Peak District pubs.

“Their vision for the Bulls Head and The Prince of Wales is to upkeep the traditions of wonderfully cooked local food at the highest of standards, something that has been instilled in both businesses by the Fischers.

“They are excited and very proud to be taking on these successful businesses and will deliver the same values with impeccable service, serving food and drink to remember in a friendly atmosphere.”

The Prince of Wales, previously known as Rowleys, and the Bulls Head have belonged to the Fischer family since 2005 and 2019 respectively.

During this time Max, Susan and son Neil have turned them from two country pubs into popular award-winning properties, and Nick and Jemma will be looking to maintain that reputation with customers.

The Prince of Wales at Baslow.

Nick has been in the trade for more than 35 years, including more than 20 as owner of the Scotsman’s Pack, a silver award winner for ‘Pub of the Year’ at the Peak District and Derbyshire Tourism Awards 2023.

Jemma started her career in the tourism sector running the busy Bakewell Pudding Shop and has been heavily involved in Visit Peak District over many years.

