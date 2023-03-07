More than 180 people attended the drinks reception and dinner at the Casa Hotel on Thursday, March 2, to share in the latest success stories from this crucial sector of the region’s economy.

The third edition of the awards were hotly contested and finalists from attraction, experience, pub, restaurant and accommodation categories progressed through shortlisting, mystery shopping and a rigorous judging process by an independent panel of experts.

Jo Dilley, managing director of tourist board Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “The awards are a celebration of all that’s great about the tourism industry locally, and recognise its vital importance to the economy as well as the hard work, talent and dedication of those who work in this important sector.

Gold winners at the 2023 Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards.

“The quality and diversity of our tourism offer is immense and, in light of the many difficulties faced by the industry over the past three years, we should be tremendously proud of not only our award-winners, but of all our finalists.

“They have shown adaptability, innovation, and commitment to delivering world-class experiences to visitors day in, day out and help make the Peak District and Derbyshire such a fantastic place to live, work and visit. Congratulations everyone.”

The biggest winner on the night was perhaps The Maynard in Grindleford, which took gold awards for ‘team of the year’ and ‘unsung hero’ Soraya Ferrer, silver for ‘taste of the Peak District and Derbyshire’ and bronze in the ‘hotel of the year’ category. There was also a gold for ‘young achiever’ Josh Butler, of parent company Longbow Bars and Restaurants.

Matlock Farm Park secured a gold double in ‘visitor attraction of the year’ and ‘accessible and inclusive tourism’ – finishing ahead of the Heights of Abraham and the Thornbridge estate in the former, and in the latter the Croft Bungalow accessible holiday let in Birchover and the LEVEL Centre in Rowsley.

There was a hat-trick for Bamford activity centre Pure Outdoor, which took gold for ‘ethical, responsible and sustainable tourism’, silver for ‘unsung hero’ Gavin Moy, and bronze for ‘experience of the year.’

Rivendale Lodge Retreat, near Ashbourne, achieved a quadruple, with silver in the ‘resilience and innovation’ category – won by the Casa Hotel – and bronzes for ‘camping and glamping holiday park of the year’, ‘tourism young achiever’ Hollie Fentem and ‘unsung hero’ Martin Firth.

MyGuidedWalks, based in Macclesfield, did a one-two, striding to victory in ‘experience of the year’ and a silver award for ethical and sustainable credentials.

Upper Hurst Farm in Hartington won the camping and glamping title ahead of Landal Darwin Forest, near Matlock, which also took bronze for its ethical tourism work.

The ‘B&B and guest house’ gold went to Grendon Bed & Breakfast, in Buxton, just ahead of Sheldon House,in Monyash.

Hotel of the year was won by Wildhive Callow Hall, near Ashbourne, pipping the Peak Edge Hotel, just outside Chesterfield, to top spot.

Best ‘new tourism business’ was awarded to the Great British Car Journey, Ambergate, ahead of the Buxton Crescent Heritage Experience and the George, the Maynard’s sister business in Hathersage, which won a bronze too for ‘pub of the year’.

That category was won by Blind Bull, in Little Hucklow, with the Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, in Hathersage, taking the runners-up spot.

The Water Mill, in Bradbourne, was named ‘self-catering accommodation of the year’, ahead of Wheeldon Trees Cottages, in Earl Sterndale, and Tissington Ford Barn, also in Bradbourne.

The ‘taste of the Peak District’ title went to the Red Lion Restaurant at Peak Edge Hotel, Chesterfield, with the Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop, in Bakewell, netting the bronze award plus a silver for ‘young achiever’ Courtney Charlton.

Rounding out the winners roster were Pendragon Project Team Adventures, which won silver in ‘experience of the year’, and the Creswell Crags learning department and Hattersley Wines, which took silver and bronze respectively in ‘team of the year’.

Gold winners were each presented with hand-crafted awards, designed and made by Derbyshire-based C W Sellors Fine Jewellery & Luxury Watches, while silver and bronze winners each received a certificate which identify them as one of the finest tourism businesses in the area when prospective customers are planning their visit.

Gold winners in each of the 13 core categories – all except young achiever and team of the year – will now progress onto the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023, which represent the highest accolades in English tourism.

Richard FitzHerbert, chair of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire and chief executive of Tissington Hall, offered his congratulations to all of the award winners, and said: “I am delighted to be here to celebrate with you all and to help the Visit Peak District & Derbyshire team champion the very best of the county’s tourism and hospitality businesses.

“I have learnt through my involvement with Visit Peak District & Derbyshire that we each have our own businesses, our own challenges and our own opportunities for growth but when we work together, we can, and we do achieve so much more.”

The awards are organised by Visit Peak District & Derbyshire as part of its mission to grow and develop the region’s tourism economy, with support from the European Regional Development Fund and event sponsor Global Brands. For more information, see www.visitpeakdistrict.com/industry.

For more inspiration on things to see and do, where to stay and where to eat locally go to www.visitpeakdistrict.com.