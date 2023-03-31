News you can trust since 1855
The Farmyard opened again in March - with new landlords at the helm.

First look as historic Peak District pub reopens its doors after being hit hard by Covid pandemic

A Peak District village pub has welcomed customers through its doors again after a period of closure.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:31 BST

The Farmyard Inn on Main Street, Youlgreave reopened earlier this month – with the venue being taken on by a new landlords after having previously closed down.

READ THIS: Countryside trail on edge of Peak District set for repairs – with temporary closures in place

These are 10 photos showing customers what to expect from the venue – as it promises high-quality food and old-fashioned hospitality.

Richard Morgan and Rick Ellison - the new landlords at the Farmyard Inn.

1. New landlords

Richard Morgan and Rick Ellison - the new landlords at the Farmyard Inn. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Farmyard is a Greene King brewery pub, and Rick said they have been “very supportive, and they’re very eager to get the pub open.”

2. Greene King brewery pub

The Farmyard is a Greene King brewery pub, and Rick said they have been “very supportive, and they’re very eager to get the pub open.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The venue is certainly a cosy one - with the fire perfect to warm up after a chilly day in the Peaks.

3. Roaring fire

The venue is certainly a cosy one - with the fire perfect to warm up after a chilly day in the Peaks. Photo: Brian Eyre

The beer garden is also ideal for the sunny weather

4. Spacious beer garden

The beer garden is also ideal for the sunny weather Photo: Brian Eyre

Peak District