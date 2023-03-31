News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
41 minutes ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
48 minutes ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday

Countryside trail on edge of Peak District set for repairs – with temporary closures in place

A trail on the edge of the Peak District will close temporarily for repairs from next week.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has confirmed that repair works on the Shallcross incline greenway will begin on Monday, April 3.

Temporary closures will be in place along the route while the repairs are underway to ensure the site is safe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire Police appeal following numerous incidents in Bolsover

The trail will close temporarily during the programme of repairs.
The trail will close temporarily during the programme of repairs.
The trail will close temporarily during the programme of repairs.
Most Popular

A DCC spokesperson said: “A new path surface and better drainage will help people enjoy the walk, whatever the weather.”

Peak DistrictDerbyshire County Council