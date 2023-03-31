Countryside trail on edge of Peak District set for repairs – with temporary closures in place
A trail on the edge of the Peak District will close temporarily for repairs from next week.
Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has confirmed that repair works on the Shallcross incline greenway will begin on Monday, April 3.
Temporary closures will be in place along the route while the repairs are underway to ensure the site is safe.
A DCC spokesperson said: “A new path surface and better drainage will help people enjoy the walk, whatever the weather.”