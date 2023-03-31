Officers were called to reports of the attempted theft of alcohol from the Morrisons supermarket in Bolsover just before 9pm on Friday, January 13.

At the scene officers arrested two teenage boys on suspicion of a number of offences. One of the boys was arrested for criminal damage, theft, and common assault – the second boy was arrested in suspicion of three counts of common assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair were initially bailed and, following a meeting of the Youth Justice Panel, received a conditional youth caution.

Two teenagers received a conditional youth caution following an incident at Morrisons in Bolsover in January. This, unfortunately, was not enough to end antisocial behaviour in Bolsover, as a group of over twenty teens has continued to cause a nuisance in the neighbourhood through February and March – leading to further arrests.

A group of over twenty teens have also continued to cause a nuisance in the neighbourhood through February and March – leading to further arrests on Monday, March 20.

Additionally, two youths have been charged after a Bolsover Castle was damaged and two officers were attacked on December 18, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Inspector John Troup, who leads the policing team in the area, has issued an appeal.

He said: “Over recent weeks we have seen an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour in Bolsover and there has been an increase in high-visibility patrols.

“The team is working closely with partners agencies and schools to identify and divert those involved away from behaving in an anti-social manner.

“Arrests have been made in connection with anti-social behaviour, as well as public order offences which has resulted in several young people being issued with acceptable behaviour contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I, and the team, are keenly aware of the impact that anti-social behaviour has on our communities, and we are working to ensure that the young people are engaged with, given the opportunity to change their behaviour, however, where it is appropriate officers will take positive action against those involved.

“Young people who are involved need to be aware of the very real consequences of their actions and the impact that it could have on their lives. I would also urge parents and carers to explain to their children these consequences – as well as taking a far greater interest in what these young people are doing, where they are, and who they are with.

“Finally, I would ask that anyone who sees instances of anti-social behaviour to come forward and report it to the force using any of the below methods. It is absolutely essential that local policing team has the most up to date information to inform their patrols and target those areas where issues are being seen.”

Anyone who is a witness to anti social behavior is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on any of the following methods:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In emergency – call 999