Everything you need to know ahead of Rail Ale Festival at Barrow Hill Roundhouse – including details of free buses to Chesterfield Station
The Rail Ale Festival returns to Barrow Hill Roundhouse tomorrow, with the popular event running for three days.
AC/DC UK get the party started when they headline Rail Ale Rock Night on the Thursday. Their show features six firing cannons, an inflatable Rosie a Hells Bell and a wall of Marshall stacks.
Blazing brass, driving rhythm and soaring vocals come to Rail Ale on the Friday night, courtesy of Soul Battalion who hail from Sheffield.
Eighties music lovers are catered for on Saturday evening when Calling Planet Earth will showcase the best of the New Romantic era with songs by Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Ultravox, Tears for Fears, Human League and many more.
Between noon and 5.00pm on Friday and Saturday, the popular Rail Ale train will be running for everyone to enjoy a trip on, beer or gin in hand, through the Roundhouse yard and up and down the Springwell Branch Line.
The details of the free bus services running to and from the event can be found below:
Thursday, May 16:
First bus from Chesterfield Station at 11.00am, running until 5.30pm.
First bus from Barrow Hill Roundhouse at 11.30am, running until 6.00pm.
Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18:
First bus from Chesterfield Station at 11.00am, running until 10.45pm.
First bus from Barrow Hill Roundhouse at 11.30am, running until 11.10pm.
A spokesperson for the event added: “Our thanks to Stagecoach and their drivers and staff, who are running the bus service for the festival for the first time.”
