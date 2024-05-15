Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rail Ale Festival kicks off this week – and these are all the details you need ahead of the event.

The Rail Ale Festival returns to Barrow Hill Roundhouse tomorrow, with the popular event running for three days.

AC/DC UK get the party started when they headline Rail Ale Rock Night on the Thursday. Their show features six firing cannons, an inflatable Rosie a Hells Bell and a wall of Marshall stacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blazing brass, driving rhythm and soaring vocals come to Rail Ale on the Friday night, courtesy of Soul Battalion who hail from Sheffield.

Barrow Hill Roundhouse's Rail Ale Festival returns tomorrow.

Eighties music lovers are catered for on Saturday evening when Calling Planet Earth will showcase the best of the New Romantic era with songs by Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Ultravox, Tears for Fears, Human League and many more.

Between noon and 5.00pm on Friday and Saturday, the popular Rail Ale train will be running for everyone to enjoy a trip on, beer or gin in hand, through the Roundhouse yard and up and down the Springwell Branch Line.

If you’re yet to secure your ticket, head to link here.

The details of the free bus services running to and from the event can be found below:

Thursday, May 16:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First bus from Chesterfield Station at 11.00am, running until 5.30pm.

First bus from Barrow Hill Roundhouse at 11.30am, running until 6.00pm.

Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18:

First bus from Chesterfield Station at 11.00am, running until 10.45pm.

First bus from Barrow Hill Roundhouse at 11.30am, running until 11.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad