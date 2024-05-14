Chesterfield is full of great places to eat – whether you’re looking for light bites at a cafe, a hearty gastropub meal or restaurants serving a range of cuisines.
These are 21 of the best pubs, cafes and restaurants across Chesterfield – all of which were rated highly by customers on Google.
All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – let us know if we missed any of your favourite places to eat in the town.
2. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield
Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 634 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Sicily Restaurant has a 4.9/5 rating based on 334 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield
Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 656 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google