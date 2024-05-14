21 of the best places to eat in Chesterfield according to customers – including pubs, restaurants and cafes

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th May 2024, 15:59 BST
These are some of the best places to eat across Chesterfield – according to Google reviews.

Chesterfield is full of great places to eat – whether you’re looking for light bites at a cafe, a hearty gastropub meal or restaurants serving a range of cuisines.

These are 21 of the best pubs, cafes and restaurants across Chesterfield – all of which were rated highly by customers on Google.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – let us know if we missed any of your favourite places to eat in the town.

These are some of the best places to eat in Chesterfield.

These are some of the best places to eat in Chesterfield.

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 634 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend.”

2. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 634 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend."

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.9/5 rating based on 334 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.”

3. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.9/5 rating based on 334 Google reviews. One customer described it as a "family-run Italian restaurant" with "great food and a great atmosphere."

Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 656 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”

4. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 656 Google reviews - winning praise for its "amazing food" and "huge portions."

