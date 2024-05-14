Derbyshire man to walk to popular seaside resort to raise money for men's mental health group

Keen footballer Bradley said that football is a hobby that has really helped him get through his mental health struggles.

A North Wingfield resident will be walking from his home to Skegness to raise money for an Alfreton-based men’s mental health group.

On June 27 Bradley Lowbridge will be walking an 80-mile journey to the popular British seaside hotspot to raise £1000 for 'Bottled Up Blokes'.

Founded in Pinxton, Bottled Up Blokes helps men open up about their mental health, addictions, and other life struggles on a safe, non-judgmental platform via a WhatsApp group, podcast, and weekly support groups in South Normanton’s church hall.

Bradley decided to raise money for the Alfreton-based support group after going through his mental health struggles over the past few years.

The North Wingfield resident said: “I first started struggling with my mental health when I lost a few family members, and it made me realise how precious life and spending time with loved ones really is. After time went on, I gradually got worse and did some bad stuff to myself, which could have ended worse.”

Although Bradley did not seek support from any groups like Bottled Up Blokes at the time, he described the work they do with people struggling with their mental health as "crucial.”

He said: “I've chosen Bottled Up Blokes as they are a local group that helps people in the local area.”

Bradley is aiming to raise £1000 for the group, having already raised more than £600 so far. He will travel on this journey together with his father.