Derbyshire pub named among the best places for a Sunday roast dinner across the country

The Telegraph has named the 20 best places to visit for a Sunday roast across the country – with a Derbyshire pub being included in this prestigious list.

The Elephant and Peacock, located on Derby Road in Milford, near Belper, has been ranked among The Telegraph’s top 20 places for a Sunday roast.

The Telegraph said that the Indian gastropub was perfect for a “warring family” that struggled to settle on a venue to visit for Sunday lunch.

The Elephant and Peacock has an extensive Indian menu – offering everything from butter chicken and Keralan king prawns to biryanis and lamb truffle korma. It also offers a classic roast dinner on Sundays, when customers can choose from topside of beef, pork belly, chicken supreme or a nut roast.

The pub has been named among the country’s best places to visit for a roast dinner.

The pub’s roast dinners are served with thyme roast potatoes, honey-glazed carrots, buttered greens, braised red cabbage, mashed potato, sage stuffing, a Yorkshire pudding and lashings of gravy.

A full roast dinner costs £16.50, with child portions coming in at £11.00 – making it the perfect place to enjoy a Sunday dinner while also satisfying any picky family members who want to eat something different.

The Elephant and Peacock is certainly popular among customers, earning a 4.7/5 rating based on 161 Google reviews. One visitor said that “the Sunday roast was incredible”, with another praising the “kind and thoughtful” staff.