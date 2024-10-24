21 of the best places to visit with families across Derbyshire and the Peak District during the half term break

These are 21 of the best spots across the area for family days out – is there anywhere else we need to add to our list?
1. Best places to visit
These are some of the best places to visit with families across Derbyshire - perfect for the half term break. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Osmaston Sawmill
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
4. Carsington Water
There is plenty to do and see for families at Carsington Water. Photo: Photo © Alan Heardman (cc-by-sa/2.0)