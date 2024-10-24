21 of the best places to visit with families across Derbyshire and the Peak District during the half term break

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 11:57 BST
These are some of the best things to do across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the half term break.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time with the family during the half term break.

These are 21 of the best spots across the area for family days out – is there anywhere else we need to add to our list?

1. Best places to visit

Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here.

2. Chatsworth House

Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here. Photo: Brian Eyre

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill.

3. Osmaston Sawmill

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

There is plenty to do and see for families at Carsington Water.

4. Carsington Water

There is plenty to do and see for families at Carsington Water. Photo: Photo © Alan Heardman (cc-by-sa/2.0)

