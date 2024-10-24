Derbyshire property: 'Stunning' £725,000 stone house with bar, cinema and extensive garden

Assets include a family entertainment room, complete with bar area and cinema space, five spacious bedrooms, three modern bathrooms, a breathtaking open-plan kitchen, exposed ceiling beams and an extensive manicured garden.

The detached property can be found at Hangar Hill at Whitwell and is being marketed by award-winning estate agents Pinewood Properties, of Clowne, who describe it as a stunning home in a picturesque area”, with “an exterior that exudes charm and character”.

The kitchen is the highlight of the ground floor with its open-plan layout also featuring a sitting room and dining room, making it perfect for hosting gatherings and creating memories with family and friends. There is also a lovely, separate lounge, plus a downstairs WC.

The first floor hosts the main bathroom and all five bedrooms, including a beautiful master with en suite, while that family entertainment room is attached to the double garage outside. Both offer plenty of space for leisure activities and storage.

The garden, which features designated areas for relaxation and play, is sure to be appreciated by those who enjoy nature and outdoor living. It includes a stone patio, pergola, family patio with fire pit, vegetable plot, lawns and woodland.

This is a remarkable house in many ways

