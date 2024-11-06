Derbyshire pub and restaurant ranked among the UK’s best gastropubs after winning prestigious award

A Derbyshire pub has scooped a prestigious national prize – being named among the best gastropubs across the country.

The Good Food Award 2024/25 winners have been announced – with the Tickled Trout at Barlow claiming a Blue Ribbon award in the Gastro Pubs category.

The prestigious Blue Ribbon is bestowed upon eateries with the highest number of votes – with customer ratings and reviews also used to help determine the winners.

The Good Food Award was established in 2002, and since then, it has worked to promote local, independent businesses serving up excellent food.

The awards are free to enter for all businesses, and winners are determined based on merit, making sure that the most deserving nominees are recognised for their efforts.

This is not the first award the pub, owned by Chris Mapp, has won. Back in 2021, the Tickled Trout was named pub of the year at the Love Chesterfield Awards 2021. Chris was also presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London's Grosvenor Hotel earlier this year.

The venue is certainly popular with diners in the area – building up a 4.5/5 rating based on 775 Google reviews.