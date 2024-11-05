Derbyshire property: Escape to the country by snapping up this stunning four-bed house in beautiful grounds for £650,000
Located on Oakstedge Lane, Milltown, near Ashover, the home is within easy reach of fantastic walks and sightseeing and the nearest towns of Chesterfield and Matlock for dining, shopping and entertainment.
The property, which is on the market for £650,000 with Purplebricks, offers a spacious kitchen, a large lounge, a downstairs shower room, four bedrooms and a family bathroom.
A separate garden/office building is contained within the grounds which feature a large lawned area lined with trees and shrubs. There is a double garage and off-road parking for multiple vehicles.