Derbyshire property: Escape to the country by snapping up this stunning four-bed house in beautiful grounds for £650,000

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 21:36 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Country cottage packed with character and blessed with a large plot – this stunning detached property is a must-see for house hunters.

Located on Oakstedge Lane, Milltown, near Ashover, the home is within easy reach of fantastic walks and sightseeing and the nearest towns of Chesterfield and Matlock for dining, shopping and entertainment.

The property, which is on the market for £650,000 with Purplebricks, offers a spacious kitchen, a large lounge, a downstairs shower room, four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

A separate garden/office building is contained within the grounds which feature a large lawned area lined with trees and shrubs. There is a double garage and off-road parking for multiple vehicles.

The property is in the hamlet of Milltown near the picture postcard village of Ashover.placeholder image
The property is in the hamlet of Milltown near the picture postcard village of Ashover.
Fitted oak units are a feature of the spacious kitchen.placeholder image
Fitted oak units are a feature of the spacious kitchen.
Related topics:DerbyshireMatlockChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice