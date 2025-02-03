The oldest pub in Chesterfield is set to reopen after being taken on by a new team – with the venue having sat empty for a number of years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Oak, located on The Shambles in Chesterfield town centre, will open its doors again soon – with a new team taking on the historic venue.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We've got the keys - we're so looking forward to bringing new life to the Royal Oak after years of waiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are busy behind the scenes right now, more updates coming soon. Exciting times ahead for Chesterfield's oldest pub.”

The Royal Oak will open its doors once again.

The Royal Oak has been closed since August 2021. Back in 1967, a redevelopment scheme threatened the Royal Oak with demolition, sparking an outcry which resulted in a plan to hoist the building onto rollers and transfer it to a new site. Neither the redevelopment nor the pub’s relocation materialised.

The half-timbered hidden gem in the town centre has operated as a pub since 1722, according to the earliest records. The building is said to have originally served as a rest-house for The Knights Templar during the Holy Crusades of the 12th century, and during the medieval period, the premises housed two butchers and accommodation.