Chesterfield pub landlord gives update after calling for customers who left without paying their bill to come forward

The landlords at a Chesterfield pub have issued an update after calling for customers who left without paying their bill to come forward and resolve the issue.

The White Hart at Calow issued a statement last week after customers left the pub without settling their bill on July 24 – with the venue’s landlords urging them to come back and pay the balance owed in the next 48 hours.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We understand that this could just be a genuine mistake. We do have the CCTV footage for that time. We would like to give 48 hours for you to pop yourself into the pub and clear your outstanding balance.

“If not it will be passed on further to rectify the outstanding balance. We like to operate a nice flowing system and again can understand that it may have slipped your mind, but we are ultimately a business and need these things sorted.”

The manager at The White Hart confirmed yesterday (Tuesday, July 29) that the issue had been resolved – with the customers in question settling the balance they owed.