Chesterfield pub calls for customers who left without paying their bill to come forward

The landlords at a Chesterfield pub have called for customers who left without paying their bill to come forward and resolve the issue.

The White Hart at Calow has issued a statement after customers left the pub without settling their bill – with the venue’s landlords urging them to come back and pay the balance owed in the next 48 hours.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we have had a table walk out without paying their bill. This couple and their child were dining with us at around 6.30pm yesterday evening (Thursday, July 24), we cleared off their table and they’d disappeared.

“We understand that this could just be a genuine mistake. We do have the CCTV footage for that time and the couple mentioned. We would like to give 48 hours for you to pop yourself into the pub and clear your outstanding balance.

The team at The White Hart have called for the customers to settle their bill.

“If not it will be passed on further to rectify the outstanding balance. We like to operate a nice flowing system and again can understand that it may have slipped your mind, but we are ultimately a business and need these things sorted.”