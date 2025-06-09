This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You can now buy the summer favourite wine in a can 🍷

The viral ‘chicken wine’ is now being sold in a can

The French wine La Vieille Ferme gained popularity in 2024

Fans of the wine can buy the canned version for less than £4

UK shoppers have spotted a brand new canned wine, which is sure to fly off the shelves during summer.

In 2024, French wine brand La Vieille Ferme became a viral sensation due to the taste of its rosé offering.

However, fans of the wine also loved the aesthetic of the bottle and its label which featured an illustration of chickens. The label led to La Vieille Ferme gaining the nickname ‘chicken wine’, which is still used by many.

Canned version of viral chicken wine spotted by shoppers causing debate on social media | Panama - stock.adobe.com

While ‘chicken wine’ decreased in popularity during the colder months of the year, it is now back on everyone’s lips once again as we hit the summer season.

However, it’s not the glass wine bottle of ‘chicken wine’ that those are picking up for their barbecues, but rather the brand new canned version of the alcoholic beverage.

TikTok users have been sharing videos of finding the ‘chicken wine’ cans in Sainsbury’s, expressing their delight at finding the popular wine in a can.

Sainsbury’s and Tesco appear to be the only UK supermarkets to stock La Vieille Ferme in a can so far, with it being priced at £3.10 at Sainsbury’s and £2.75 at Tesco , both of which are stocking 200ml cans.

While many have shared their excitement for the wine in a can on social media, commenting that it would be ideal for a summer picnic, others have debated whether it is worth the price for a 200ml can.

One user said: "Chicken wine in a can! I know what I'm drinking all summer “, while another user said: "Wouldn't touch the sides at 200ml."

The regular 75cl bottle of La Vieille Ferme Rosé is available to purchase across a variety of UK supermarkets, with a price point between £8 and £9.

