Burger King® UK is counting down to the biggest day of the summer, National Burger Day!

To mark the momentous occasion, Burger King® UK is announcing one of its best deals yet - for one day only, on August 22, hungry customers can buy a Whopper® burger for just £1.99, through the Burger King UK app.

As if one incredible deal wasn’t enough, Burger King® UK is there to help keep little ones happy this summer holiday, with Kids Eat FREE! From the 19th August – 4th September, families can bag a tasty King Jr.® meal totally free with an adult meal!

Burger King UK celebrate National Burger Day with a flame-grilled Whopper for just £1.99.

Burger King® UK has also unveiled a host of new offers that are available by playing the Spin and Win competition on the BK® App.

Here’s how to make the most of the summer offers, discounts and competitions:

National Burger Day: Burger fans can celebrate National Burger Day with £1.99 Whopper for one day only, on the 22nd August. Available on the Burger King® UK app only.

Kids Eat for Free: Kids can eat for free! From the 19th August – 4th September, children can get a free King Jr.® meal, when accompanied by an adult purchasing a burger meal. Available on the Burger King® UK app only.

Win with the BK® App: Enter the Spin and Win competition from 19th – 25th August to win loyalty points and fantastic discounts on delivery orders through the BK® App including 20% off orders over £20.

Win a Holiday to Orlando: Customers can now enter a ballot for a chance to WIN A TRIP TO ORLANDO. Each BK meal with any Ben & Jerry’s purchase placed via the BK® App from 12th – 25th August counts as a new entry.

Download the Burger King® app via Google Play here or App Store here.