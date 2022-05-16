Best vegetarian restaurants in Derbyshire for you to try during National Vegetarian Week

1. Ice & Slice, Swadlincote - 01283 480050

Vegetarians and vegans alike can tuck into an incredible selection of mouth-watering pizzas and other options at this urban eatery. Cocktails, pizza and prosecco and much more are on offer at the this converted bottle kiln. The vegan options almost match the meat-based ones, and the vegan pizza is just to die for. I’m confident that there was a table of Italians tucking in - always a reassuring sign. They do a bottomless brunch from Tuesday to Sunday and starting from just £20 you can tuck into a three-course meal (vegetarian and vegan menus of course) and free flowing prosecco for 90 minutes.

Photo: Submitted