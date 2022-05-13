Derbyshire hotel ranked alongside illustrious names as one of the best places to stay in the country

The Morley Hayes Hotel – based in Morley, near Ilkeston – has been ranked as one of the UK’s top 25 hotels in Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Awards 2022.

The hotel finds itself in distinguished company, with well-known London hotels including the Royal Lancaster, The Stafford, The Berkeley and Claridge’s appearing on the list.

Set in the stunning Derbyshire countryside overlooking parkland golf courses, Morley Hayes boasts a luxury four-star, 32-bedroom hotel and a choice of three restaurants – including the award-winning, two AA rosette Dovecote restaurant, Roosters and Spike Bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morley Hayes found itself ranked among a number of prestigious five-star London hotels.

Andrew Allsop, managing director, said the award recognised the hard work and dedication of the Morley Hayes team: “To be recognised as one of the Top 25 hotels in the UK by TripAdvisor yet again is a tremendous achievement for Morley Hayes and a reflection of the incredibly high standards we set ourselves.

“We are committed to customer excellence and work hard to deliver the highest possible standards. To be named alongside some of the finest establishments across Britain and the Channel Islands is hugely gratifying and is a testament to whole team at Morley Hayes.

“My brother Robert and I would like to thank our wonderful staff whose hard work and dedication has enabled us to achieve this accolade – particularly over the past two years, when they worked tirelessly to keep the hotel open to keyworkers throughout the various lockdowns.

“We strive to offer our customers an enjoyable and memorable experience, and this accolade is evidence that we are achieving our goals."

Morley Hayes was ranked 11th in TripAdvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice Awards, which recognise the best hotels across Britain and the Channel Islands. It is one of two hotels in the Midlands, and the only one in the East Midlands, to be included in the Top 25 listing.

This is based on the reviews and ratings given by travellers on TripAdvisor, which features more than one billion reviews, covering nearly eight million businesses including hotels and accommodation, restaurants, and attractions.