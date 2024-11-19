Award-winning restaurant in Derbyshire town follows up Michelin Guide listing and AA Rosettes with ranking inside UK’s top 100 places to eat
Each year, OpenTable analyses diner reviews and metrics to determine the top 100 restaurants across the country – with Matlock eatery Stones making it into this prestigious list.
Stones, situated on Dale Road, is one of just 10 Derbyshire restaurants listed in the Michelin Guide – where it was praised for its “unfussy, modern British dishes” that are “attractively presented and display the odd Mediterranean touch.”
The restaurant also holds two AA Rosettes – with the venue winning plaudits for the “vibrant cooking” of the kitchen team.
Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,670 OpenTable reviews, impressing customers with their “exceptional food and service” – and is the only Derbyshire restaurant to have featured in OpenTable‘s top 100 ranking.
