A Derbyshire restaurant has been ranked among the UK’s 100 best places to eat – after being listed in the Michelin Guide and scooping two AA Rosettes.

Each year, OpenTable analyses diner reviews and metrics to determine the top 100 restaurants across the country – with Matlock eatery Stones making it into this prestigious list.

Stones, situated on Dale Road, is one of just 10 Derbyshire restaurants listed in the Michelin Guide – where it was praised for its “unfussy, modern British dishes” that are “attractively presented and display the odd Mediterranean touch.”

The restaurant also holds two AA Rosettes – with the venue winning plaudits for the “vibrant cooking” of the kitchen team.

Stones has been named among the UK’s top 100 restaurants.

Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,670 OpenTable reviews, impressing customers with their “exceptional food and service” – and is the only Derbyshire restaurant to have featured in OpenTable‘s top 100 ranking.