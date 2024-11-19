Organisers of Derbyshire Boxing Day raft event confirm plans for 2024 comeback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The organisers of the annual Boxing Day rafting event have confirmed plans for its comeback next month and are crossing their fingers for better weather conditions after the 2023 edition was capsized.

The event has been a popular festive tradition since 1961, drawing families across Derbyshire for a good humoured walk along the banks of the Derwent as motley crews steer makeshift crafts through the choppy waters.

Dangerously high river levels forced a late cancellation last Christmas Eve but organisers at the Derbyshire Association of Sub Aqua Clubs (DASAC) are preparing to dip their oars in once again this year.

Spokesman Terry Radford said: “Last year was a huge disappointment. We know that from the public response, but 99 per cent of people supported the decision.

A jail break down the Derwent at the 2022 Boxing Day Raft Event. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“We’re trying to come back with a vengeance this year but it’s always in the lap of the gods. Once the river reaches a certain height it becomes unsafe and we have to make that call.”

He added: “The biggest disappointment was the money we missed out on from the collection for the RNLI, although once we’d covered all the costs we were able to make a donation of £500 so they didn’t lose out completely. Its their 200th anniversary this year, so we want to make it even bigger and better.”

All totted up the event has raised more than £250,000 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), helping to pay for two boats patrolling Britain’s coastline and other essential support facilities.

To maintain that level of generosity will need returning crowds of spectators, with many hospitality businesses along the river also hoping for a bump in trade.

Rafts have to navigate a series of challenges along the river. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

Longtime sponsors have come rushing back already, including Twiggs engineers' merchants, quarrying firm Longcliffe and the Heights of Abraham.

All involved hope it will be plain sailing again following three cancellations in the past five years – flooding washed out 2019 and 2020 was locked down due to Covid.

Flooding is an increasing concern for communities along the river but Terry does not think the risk puts the event’s long-term future in jeopardy.

He said: “Apart from Covid it’s only been cancelled three times in 60-odd years which is pretty unusual. Weather patterns are changing but I don’t think it will affect us too much.

The event usually attracts dozens of crews from Derbyshire, Yorkshire and beyond on homemade vessels. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“You do need quite a flow on the river to make it safe from all the rocks and other obstacles.”

One noteworthy change to the plans for 2024 is a new start time of 11am, with rafts launching at Cawdor Quarry on the outskirts of Matlock in the hope of reaching Cromford Meadows at around 1pm.

Though the event is not intended as a race, there will be a prize-giving ceremony at the Fishpond in Matlock Bath starting around 3pm.

As usual, there is no need for crews to register in advance, but all participants must be aged 18 or over, relatively fit and active and properly equipped – a dry suit, head protection and a boyancy aid are recommended.

For full details, visit matlockraftevent.co.uk or facebook.com/matlockraftevent.

