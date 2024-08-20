19 pubs, restaurants and takeaways offering the best burgers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire for National Burger Day – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 16:07 BST
These are some of the most popular places for burgers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – perfect places to visit on National Burger Day.

National Burger Day 2024 takes place on Thursday, August 22, and what better way to celebrate than tucking into one of the best burgers available across Chesterfield and Derbyshire?

These restaurants and pubs were recommended by customers – with Google reviews highlighting the quality of their burgers.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best places to enjoy a burger across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

These are some of the best places to enjoy a burger across Chesterfield and Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Brill Burger has a 4.3/5 rating based on 121 Google reviews - with one customer describing their meal as the “best burger and chips I have ever had - absolutely spot on.”

2. Brill Burger, Batch House, Chesterfield

Brill Burger has a 4.3/5 rating based on 121 Google reviews - with one customer describing their meal as the “best burger and chips I have ever had - absolutely spot on.” Photo: Google

The Galleon Steakhouse on St Mary's Gate has a 4.4/5 rating from 698 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great burgers.”

3. The Galleon Steakhouse, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield

The Galleon Steakhouse on St Mary's Gate has a 4.4/5 rating from 698 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great burgers.” Photo: Google

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 644 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “delicious burger” they had.

4. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 644 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “delicious burger” they had. Photo: Brian Eyre

