National Burger Day 2024 takes place on Thursday, August 22, and what better way to celebrate than tucking into one of the best burgers available across Chesterfield and Derbyshire?

These restaurants and pubs were recommended by customers – with Google reviews highlighting the quality of their burgers.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

Brill Burger, Batch House, Chesterfield Brill Burger has a 4.3/5 rating based on 121 Google reviews - with one customer describing their meal as the "best burger and chips I have ever had - absolutely spot on."

The Galleon Steakhouse, St Mary's Gate, Chesterfield The Galleon Steakhouse on St Mary's Gate has a 4.4/5 rating from 698 Google reviews - impressing customers with their "great burgers."

Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 644 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the "delicious burger" they had.