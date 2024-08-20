Owners issue update on future of Chesterfield pub after landlords confirm departure next month

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 14:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The owners of a Chesterfield pub have provided an update on the venue’s future – with the current landlords set to depart in the coming weeks.

The current landlords of the Lockoford Inn, on Lockoford Lane at Tapton, announced last week that they would be leaving the pub in September.

They thanked customers for their support during their time at the pub - and added that their last day of trading would take place on September 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: 23 of Derbyshire and the Peak District’s most beautiful towns and villages, perfect to visit over the bank holiday weekend

The pub’s landlords are set to depart next month.The pub’s landlords are set to depart next month.
The pub’s landlords are set to depart next month.

Stonegate Group, who own the Lockoford Inn, have issued a statement on the pub’s future - confirming that a new tenant has already been found and that a period of closure is not expected.

A Stonegate Group spokesperson said: “The current landlords of the Lockoford Inn will be leaving us in September.

“We’re happy to say that we already have a new tenant in place who is working on a plan for the pub, so we don’t anticipate any period of closure."

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshirePeak DistrictStonegate Group

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.