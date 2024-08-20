Owners issue update on future of Chesterfield pub after landlords confirm departure next month
The current landlords of the Lockoford Inn, on Lockoford Lane at Tapton, announced last week that they would be leaving the pub in September.
They thanked customers for their support during their time at the pub - and added that their last day of trading would take place on September 22.
Stonegate Group, who own the Lockoford Inn, have issued a statement on the pub’s future - confirming that a new tenant has already been found and that a period of closure is not expected.
A Stonegate Group spokesperson said: “The current landlords of the Lockoford Inn will be leaving us in September.
“We’re happy to say that we already have a new tenant in place who is working on a plan for the pub, so we don’t anticipate any period of closure."
