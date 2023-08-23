These are some of the most popular Chinese takeaways in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

Everyone is sure to have their own favourite Chinese takeaway, and fortunately, Chesterfield and Derbyshire are blessed with a number of great options.

Here are some of the restaurants with the best Google reviews, as well as takeaways previously recommended by our readers, across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

The eateries are not ranked in any order – let us know if we missed any of your favourites...

1 . China Town, Newbold Road, Chesterfield China Town was one of the takeaways recommended by DT readers.

2 . Wong's Kitchen, High Street, Clay Cross Wong's Kitchen won plaudits for its "lovely cooked food" and "friendly staff."

3 . Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield Golden Lee had impressed Derbyshire Times readers with its offering.