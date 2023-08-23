News you can trust since 1855
These Chinese takeaways and restaurants come highly recommended.

18 of the best Chinese takeaways in Chesterfield, Matlock, Dronfield, Alfreton, Belper and more – based on Google reviews and reader recommendations

These are some of the most popular Chinese takeaways in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:27 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 15:28 BST

Everyone is sure to have their own favourite Chinese takeaway, and fortunately, Chesterfield and Derbyshire are blessed with a number of great options.

Here are some of the restaurants with the best Google reviews, as well as takeaways previously recommended by our readers, across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

The eateries are not ranked in any order – let us know if we missed any of your favourites...

China Town was one of the takeaways recommended by DT readers.

1. China Town, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

China Town was one of the takeaways recommended by DT readers. Photo: Google

Wong’s Kitchen won plaudits for its “lovely cooked food” and “friendly staff.”

2. Wong’s Kitchen, High Street, Clay Cross

Wong’s Kitchen won plaudits for its “lovely cooked food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

Golden Lee had impressed Derbyshire Times readers with its offering.

3. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee had impressed Derbyshire Times readers with its offering. Photo: Google

Hasland House was popular with our readers - with their staff being singled out for praise.

4. Hasland House, Mansfield Road, Hasland

Hasland House was popular with our readers - with their staff being singled out for praise. Photo: Google

