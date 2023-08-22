News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
These pubs are all recommended for their great views.These pubs are all recommended for their great views.
These pubs are all recommended for their great views.

16 scenic pubs offering stunning views across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most scenic pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:44 BST

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy the last of the summer holidays, or you fancy a couple of pints in the sun over the bank holiday weekend, these pubs should be at the very top of your list.

These 16 venues offer some of the best views across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.

READ THIS: You're not really from Chesterfield if you haven't done most of these things

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

The Grouse and Claret has a 4/5 rating based on 2,188 Google reviews. One customer said: “Nice pub with nice views from the rear garden.”

1. Grouse and Claret, Rowsley

The Grouse and Claret has a 4/5 rating based on 2,188 Google reviews. One customer said: “Nice pub with nice views from the rear garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,300 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “lovely views.”

2. The Fishpond, South Parade, Matlock Bath

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,300 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “lovely views.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews. One customer said the pub offered a “great view - as far as to Sheffield.”

3. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews. One customer said the pub offered a “great view - as far as to Sheffield.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Peacock at Barlow has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,632 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic views.”

4. The Peacock at Barlow, Barlow

The Peacock at Barlow has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,632 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic views.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleChesterfieldDerbyshirePeak District