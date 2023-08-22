News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Do these photos bring back any memories? Credit: Derbyshire Times/Submitted/Chesterfield Borough Council (Chesterfield Museum)Do these photos bring back any memories? Credit: Derbyshire Times/Submitted/Chesterfield Borough Council (Chesterfield Museum)
Do these photos bring back any memories? Credit: Derbyshire Times/Submitted/Chesterfield Borough Council (Chesterfield Museum)

You're not really from Chesterfield if you haven't done most of these things

If you grew up in Chesterfield you will share a lot of these memories – how many have you ticked off this list?
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 08:50 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 08:51 BST

From hearing the shout of "pound a bag" in the market to knowing ‘the donut’ is more than just a fried snack, Chesterfield really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.

We previously asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses below.

READ THIS: The pubs, takeaways and restaurants across Chesterfield and Derbyshire that received zero and one-star hygiene ratings in May, June and July

So, according to people who know, you're not really from Chesterfield if you haven't...

It's the Crooked Spire!

1. Corrected someone for referring to it as a 'Twisted Spire'

It's the Crooked Spire! Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Ah the famous Hollywell Cross car park - not that anyone ever calls it that

2. Walked through or parked at 'The Donut'

Ah the famous Hollywell Cross car park - not that anyone ever calls it that Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours

3. Eaten (or attempted!) a 'Pisces special' after a night out

What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours Photo: Neil Anderson and Carl Flint

Photo Sales
The cobbles around Chesterfield look great but can be hard to navigate at any time of the day

4. Fallen on the cobbles (while drunk or otherwise!)

The cobbles around Chesterfield look great but can be hard to navigate at any time of the day Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire