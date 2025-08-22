Watch: Our town through time - a brief history of Chesterfield Town Hall

In this occasional series, we asked the respected local historian Philip Riden to pick out some of the town’s heritage hotspots and share his insights on how the Chesterfield of today was built brick by brick.

As an ‘ancient borough’ the history of local government in Chesterfield stretches back at least to 1204, when its market charter was granted by King John – the nemesis of Robin Hood legend.

It was reformed to become under the Municipal Corporations Act 1835, then by the Local Government Act 1972 to encompass Brimington and Staveley in one of Derbyshire’s nine non-metropolitan districts.

In the 18th century the council met in a building erected on Market Place in 1790, before 19th century business moved to a municipal hall on the corner of Beetwell Street and South Street.

After three decades meeting at the Stephenson Memorial Hall, the town’s leaders finally settled on plans for new purpose-built facility on Rose Hill, at a cost of £142,500, which became a symbol of civic renewal.

The interior, with its walnut panelling, bespoke furniture and Egyptian-theme décor was refurbished in 2018 to preserve it for generations to come, but its future is today a matter of debate.

Philip said: “The town hall probably doesn’t really need any introduction. It was built in 1938, designed, after a competition, by a Newcastle architect.

“It bears a striking similarity on a smaller scale to Hillsborough, the seat of government in Northern Ireland. The two are not, in fact, by the same architect.

“It’s been very carefully looked after by the borough council since it was built. It’s been renovated internally in recent years and still looks as impressive as it did the day it was built.

“Its opening in 1938 is really the climax of some 20 years of regeneration in Chesterfield, led by the then Chesterfield Corporation, and in particular a small circle of senior councillors – known to contemporaries as the ‘big five’ – who took hold of the council after the First World War and were determined to use all the powers at their disposal to improve the built environment in Chesterfield.

“Clearing away this site, stretching from Saltergate down to West Bars, was the end of a long campaign of slum clearance and rebuilding, and the centrepiece of the scheme was the Town Hall, surrounded when it was first built by lawns and rose gardens.

“In front of the town hall you can still see the Shentall Memorial Gardens, named in memory of Sir Ernest Shentall, whose family owned a wholesale fruit and vegetable business in the town for many years, and who was one of the leading councillors of his day. He was mayor of Chesterfield throughout the First World War and remained involved afterwards.

“Sadly, the building may become redundant in the next couple of years if local government reorganisation completely abolishes district councils. That will mark the end of 400 years of civic government in Chesterfield itself.”

1 . Our town through time: Chesterfield Town Hall How much longer will democracy flower here? Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . Our town through time: Chesterfield Town Hall Rose Hill and the new road from Glumangate to the Town Hall site under construction in 1936. Photo: Chesterfield Library

3 . Our town through time: Chesterfield Town Hall Looking up to the town hall from West Bars around the time of its construction in the mid-1930s. Photo: Chesterfield Library\Seamon & So