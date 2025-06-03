Watch: Our town through time - a brief history of Chesterfield's Stephenson Memorial Hall

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:23 BST
There comes a time in the life of all old buildings when questions arise over their fitness for modern life, but in the case of Chesterfield’s Stephenson Memorial Hall its next act could be the most exciting yet.

In this new short series, we asked the respected local historian Philip Riden to pick out some of the town’s heritage hotspots and share his insights on how the Chesterfield of today was built brick by brick.

The Stephenson Memorial Hall was erected in tribute to railway pioneer George Stephenson, an adopted son of the town who was buried at Holy Trinity Church in 1848.

His industrial successors imagined a place of education which could fuel new generations of progress and over the years their vision has been borne out in lectures, exhibitions, museum archives, library books and stage dramas.

The grade II-listed building is currently undergoing a multimillion pound renovation which will re-establish its place in the hearts and minds of the community.

Philip said: “The hall was built in 1879 by the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Institute of Engineers. It was a very ambitious building. It proved too expensive for a fairly small engineering institute, and about ten years later it was taken over by the Chesterfield Corporation.

“They adapted it in 1904 into a cinema and a central library. The cinema evolved in turn into the civic theatre after the Second World War, what is now the Pomegranate, and the library stayed here until the 1980s when the county council built a new library on the marketplace.

“It’s now being refurbished again to provide better accommodation for the museum, which moved into the building after the library left, and to provide a more modern and sophisticated theatre. That’s nearing completion and will be open in a couple of years.”

Then known as the Chesterfield civic theatre, Corporation Street as it was in 1947.

Our Town Through Time - Stephenson Memorial Hall

Then known as the Chesterfield civic theatre, Corporation Street as it was in 1947. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Interior renovations under way in January 1939.

Our Town Through Time - Stephenson Memorial Hall

Interior renovations under way in January 1939. Photo: Borough engineers

As it was in 1967.

Our Town Through Time - Stephenson Memorial Hall

As it was in 1967. Photo: Derbyshire Times

It still looked remarkably similar in 1982.

Our Town Through Time - Stephenson Memorial Hall

It still looked remarkably similar in 1982. Photo: Sheffield Star

