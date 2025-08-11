Residents urged to have their say on council shake-up plans for Derbyshire

Residents across Derby and Derbyshire are being invited to have their say about proposals to reduce the number of councils in Derby and Derbyshire from 10 to 2, deisgned to simplify the system, provide better value for council tax-payers and create stronger communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government has asked councils in areas like Derbyshire where there are two layers of councils, known as ‘tiers’, to come up with proposals for moving to a single tier known as unitary councils.

Derbyshire currently has a county council which looks after one set of services – including education, adults and children’s social care, waste disposal and road safety and maintenance – and district and borough councils which provide different services including social housing, homelessness, leisure and waste collections in smaller areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby is single tier – one ‘unitary’ council providing all of these services in the city.

Council Leader Alan Graves,

In order to put forward a proposal which best meets the needs of local people and businesses, Derbyshire County Council is asking residents in Derby and Derbyshire for their views about where they live and which option they prefer for combining councils in the area (except town and parish councils) into two unitary councils which look after all services for their area.

The options are:

Option A – Two councils with Amber Valley in the north – creating two new councils to replace the existing 10, with one covering the north and one covering the south. The boundary for each council would follow existing district boundaries with Amber Valley in the northern council area along with High Peak, Derbyshire Dales, North East Derbyshire, Bolsover and Chesterfield.

Option B – Two councils with Amber Valley in the south – creating two new councils to replace the existing 10, with one covering the north and one covering the south. The boundary for each council would follow existing district boundaries with Amber Valley in the southern council area along with Erewash, South Derbyshire and Derby City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are being urged to have their say on changes to local Government in Derbyshire

Option C – Two councils with a new boundary – creating two new councils to replace the existing 10, with one covering the north and one covering the south. A new boundary would be created with parts of Amber Valley and Derbyshire Dales in the northern council area along with High Peak, North East Derbyshire, Bolsover and Chesterfield. Other parts of Amber Valley and Derbyshire Dales would be included in the southern council area along with Erewash, South Derbyshire and Derby City.

Leader of Derbyshire County Council, Councillor Alan Graves, said: “Derbyshire, including Derby, is facing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shake-up local councils and help to save council tax-payers’ money.

“Doing nothing is not an option. Government has been clear about its mission to change local Government and we believe it’s better for all of our residents and businesses if we get involved, work to influence and shape decisions, and drive the process as much as we can.

“It’s vital that we take the time to look at all options to get this right and leave residents and businesses with a Derbyshire that really works for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to be sure that our final proposal to Government gives local people better value for money and high-quality council services, doesn’t create an advantage or disadvantage for any one part of an area, and maintains the county’s strong identity.”

He added: “There are clear benefits to having fewer councils, and we’re looking at options for having two – one for the north and one for the south of the county. It means better value for council tax-payers and stronger communities with services currently provided by the county council becoming more locally focussed instead of countywide.

“It’s likely there will be two proposals for Derbyshire for Government to choose from – one drawn-up by the county council and another proposed by the city council, districts and boroughs.

“You may have already commented on options being considered by the city, districts and boroughs. But it’s important to make your views known about the slightly different set of options we’ve put together too, so that Government can take forward the best option for a simpler system with less bureaucracy and confusion over which council is responsible for what. Please take a few minutes to fill in our questionnaire at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/councils”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date for completing the county council’s questionnaire is Tuesday 19 August 2025.

All responses to this questionnaire will be taken into account by the county council when putting together it’s final proposal to submit to Government in November 2025.

Feedback on all proposals is expected from Government in early 2026.