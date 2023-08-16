These 15 great pictures show why some people think that growing up in Chesterfield was better in the seventies and eighties than today
20th century kids didn’t have the same technology as the youngsters of today – but there are plenty of ways in which young people growing up in north Derbyshire in the 1970s and the 1980s had it better.
We have put together a list of pictures showing what today’s youngsters are missing out on.
1. Buying the latest rock and pop records at Hudson's
Hudson's was an institution in Chesterfield - and was THE place to go to pick up the latest seven-inch single, picture disc or ultra-rare Japanese import.
Yes kids today have every song ever recorded at the click of their smart speaker or iPhone, but they've never get to enjoy the buzz of flicking through the new releases or hunting a rareity in the bargain bin. Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Top board
There was no better of way of showing off to your mates - or impressing a potential future girlfriend or boyfriend - than by proving your diving skills from the top board at Queen's Park swimming baths. Youngsters flocked to the pool, but had to stick to rules which included no 'bombing' or 'petting' in the pool!
Today's kids can swim in the modern new Queen's Park leisure centre - but they'll never experience the joy of the footbath on the way out of the changing room... Photo: JP
3. Woolworth
Kids of the seventies and eighties will remember trips to Woolies on Burlington Street for their pick 'n' mix sweets - as well as taking the 20th-century selfie - pictures in the Woolworth photo-booth. Today's kids have smart phones with cameras that can take incredible images - but nothing could beat cramming into the booth with all your mates and waiting for the strip of pictures to pop out of the machine afterwards! Photo: submit
4. Waltzers on the Donut
Chezzy kids in the seventies and eighties got to enjoy candy-floss, dodgems and rides - on a roundabout in the town centre. Funfairs still come to Chesterfield, but youngsters of yesteryear got to enjoy doughnuts on the Donut while waiting to catch the ghost train. Photo: DT