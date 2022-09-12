Derbyshire children light up harvest festivals in these 10 retro photos
Harvest festivals are an important way for children to learn where their food comes from and how their donations can make a difference to others less fortunate than them.
The celebration is believed to have stemmed from pagan times when most people grew their own food.
Farmers offered up thanks for a good harvest during a full moon nearest to the autumn equinox.
Church services and prayers were introduced into harvest festivals during the Victorian times.
Nowadays people are encouraged to donate food to be distributed to the elderly or needy in their community.
We take a look back at harvest festivals in Derbyshire down the years.
READ THIS: 20 class photos from yesteryear show Derbyshire youngsters starting school for the first time
Page 1 of 3