Derbyshire children light up harvest festivals in these 10 retro photos

The celebration is believed to have stemmed from pagan times when most people grew their own food.

Farmers offered up thanks for a good harvest during a full moon nearest to the autumn equinox.

Church services and prayers were introduced into harvest festivals during the Victorian times.

Nowadays people are encouraged to donate food to be distributed to the elderly or needy in their community.

We take a look back at harvest festivals in Derbyshire down the years.

1. Stocking up Alex Bartin, 9, and Emily Beare, 11, at Dronfield's William Levick Primary School harvest festival with food collected for local pensioners and Sheffield Cathedral breakfast project in 2006. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2. Cute chums Harry Brown, Aiden Gwyther, Katie Gillott and Niamh Brentnall at South Wingfield pre-school playgroup's harvest festival in 2009. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Harvest gifts Louis McAndrew, Haleema Sharif, Josh Evell at Abercrombie Primary School, Chesterfield with their harvest goods for the elderly in 2008. Photo: Rebecca Havercroft Photo Sales

4. Rich pickings Oliver Emment, 7, Maisy Ainsworth, 8 and Erin Leece, 6, at Calow Primary School in 2008. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales