20 class photos from yesteryear show Derbyshire youngsters starting school for the first time
Youngsters will be heading to school again soon – and for some it will be their very first time in a classroom.
By Brian Eyre
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 1:58 pm
We’ve had a look through our archives to dig out these great photos of youngsters’ first class photos from yesteryear
See if you recognise yourself or friends in these fantastic pictures from past intakes of school new starters.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 5