2012 Chesterfield schools new starters

20 class photos from yesteryear show Derbyshire youngsters starting school for the first time

Youngsters will be heading to school again soon – and for some it will be their very first time in a classroom.

By Brian Eyre
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 1:58 pm

We’ve had a look through our archives to dig out these great photos of youngsters’ first class photos from yesteryear

See if you recognise yourself or friends in these fantastic pictures from past intakes of school new starters.

1. Hasland Infant School

Hasland Infant School New Starters in 2012

Photo: Marisa Cashill

2. Gilbert Heathcote

Gilbert Heathcote nursery & infant school new starters in 2012

Photo: Terry Walden

3. Newbold Church of England School

Newbold Church of England School new starters, 2012

Photo: Marisa Cashill

4. Hasland Infant School

Hasland Infant School New Starters, 2012

Photo: Marisa Cashill

