Chesterfield man shares photos of flooding in Derbyshire town from 1960s

Severe flooding in parts of Derbyshire this week have prompted a Chesterfield man to share old pictures from his family’s albums.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 25th February 2022, 1:59 pm

Chris Mallory guesses that the photos of flooded roads in Matlock were taken in the Sixties, judging by the haircuts, but is keen to know who the women are.

He said: “The albums have quite a few shots of Matlock as my grandparents lived there and my mother grew up on Smedley Street. I don’t know the story behind these particular photos but they are certainly pre-1970 as they go in order in the albums.”

Chris, 51, has restored the photos a little.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Do you recognise these women?

If you recognise anyone in his photo of the three women, please email: [email protected]

READ THIS: Chesterfield’s Cavendish Street and Stephenson Place down the years

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe

A wintry, watery scene from Chris Mallory's family album.
Do you know where this was taken and in what year?
Do you know what road this is?
Floodwater laps around trees more than half a century ago.
Water, water, everywhere!
DerbyshireChesterfieldMatlockDerbyshire Times