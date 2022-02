We’ve pulled together these great images of Chesterfield’s Cavendish Street and Stephenson Place from our archives and with images supplied by Chesterfield Library’s local studies section.

If you went shopping at She or rented the latest blockbuster from GD video, this will bring back some memories!

1. Cavendish Street Cavendish Street in 1952, when hats were very much in fashion! Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher Photo Sales

2. Cavendish Street Cavendish Street in the 1900s, complete with tram - and very different dress codes. Photo: Chesterfield Library\Nadin Photo Sales

3. Cavendish Street She fashion shop on Cavendish Street in 1991. Did you get you clothes from there? Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

4. Cavendish Street Cavendish Street in 1936 with stores including Roy Smith and Ford's Photo: Chesterfield Library\Seaman & so Photo Sales