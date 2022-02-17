Pictures show the eight lost and long-forgotten railway stations of Chesterfield

2. Manchester, Sheffield and Lincolnshire Railway station, Infirmary Road

Another demolished station was the Manchester, Sheffield and Lincolnshire Railway (later GCR) station on Infirmary Road. Its site is now covered by the inner relief road – officially known as Great Central Way. Phlip said: "First built as part of a branch from the company’s main line at Staveley, work on making the line into a loop had started while the branch was still being built. This involved construction of the tunnel through Chesterfield, part of which still remains. Opened in 1892 the station closed in March 1963. It had passed into LNER hands in 1923, then into BR’s Eastern Region in 1948." Here, the last passenger train – headed by the ‘Flying Scotsman’ steam locomotive on its way to London Marylebone on June 15, 1963. The booking (ticket) office was at street level, with stairways down to the platforms.

Photo: Philip Cousins