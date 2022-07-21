Here we look back through archive photos at some of the top hotels that used to grace the town.
1. Horn's Hotel
This picture shows the Horns Hotel in 1973 on Lordsmill Street. An inn has existed at this location since 1794 .This Victorian version of the building was demolished to make way for the Inner Relief Road, which opened in July 1985.
Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society
2. Park Hotel
The Park Hotel , seen here in 1910, was also known as West House. The house was situated on West Bars near waht is now Shentall Gardens.
Photo: Nadin
3. Crown Hotel, Lordsmill Street, 1902 (CPS).jpg
The imposing Crown Hotel is seen here in 1902. It used to stand on the site of the old Adam and Eve nightclub, now home to the Thai Thai Restaurant and Stuffed Olive. The Crown was demolished in 1966.
Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society
4. Victoria Hotel
This image shows the Victoria Hotel on Holywell Street. Dating back to 1888, it was demolished in 1969
Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society