11 Chesterfield pubs we have loved and lost

2. Kings Head

The Kings Head was on the corner of Knifesmithgate under the Vic verandah. The pub was in existence in the late 1800s although the original building was demolished in the 1920s for a road widening scheme. A replacement building incorporated the Kings Head pub which was where this photo was taken in the 1980s. The premises now houses The Victoria pub.

Photo: Derbyshire Times/Chesterfield Library