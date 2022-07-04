11 Chesterfield pubs we have loved and lost

When your favourite watering hole closes down it’s akin to a last farewell to a much-loved friend who has gone but will never be forgotten.
Here is a look back at some of Chesterfield’s pubs that we’ve loved and lost down the decades. Some of the premises have continued to operate as pubs under a different name while others have been converted into different businesses.
Do these photos bring back fond memories for you?
1. Lord Nelson
The Lord Nelson pub was owned by Stones Brewery when this photo was taken in 1981. The premises later became Sevens bar.
Photo: Derbyshire Times/Chesterfield Library
2. Kings Head
The Kings Head was on the corner of Knifesmithgate under the Vic verandah. The pub was in existence in the late 1800s although the original building was demolished in the 1920s for a road widening scheme. A replacement building incorporated the Kings Head pub which was where this photo was taken in the 1980s. The premises now houses The Victoria pub.
Photo: Derbyshire Times/Chesterfield Library
3. The Angel
Known as The Angel Inn when it first opened on Derby Road in the late 1920s, the pub survived for more than 80 years. Last orders were called at the pub in 2010 and the premises was convered into a Tesco Express convenience store.
Photo: Derbyshire Times
4. Painted Wagon
The Painted Wagon on Cavendish Street opened in 1973 and continued until the mid-Eighties, earning a reputation as a watering hole notorious for fisticuffs straight out of a Wild West saloon. It was re-christened Spires and later became part of Zanzibar nightclub. The ground floor of the building is now occupied by homeware retailer Boyes.
Photo: Sheffield newspapers