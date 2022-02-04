Photos show the way we used to live...
Amazing historic photos show the way we used to live in Chesterfield in the last centuries

From war-time gas-mask phones, to charabanc bridge crashes, these amazing photos show life in north Derbyshire in the 19th and 20th centuries.

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 4th February 2022, 4:20 pm

It’s incredible to think how things have changed over the last hundred years!

1. The Shambles

The Shambles circa 1887, showing the original wooden board 'fleshamols' (shelf flaps/window openings) of the butcher's shops. This street was named Shambles after the fleshamols on which butchers laid out their meat for sale in this area, in the 1400s.

Photo: Heritage Images

2. Townscape

This picture of Chesterfield comes from circa 1896 and shows how much has changed - though the Crooked Spire still sits in pride of place!

Photo: Print Collector

3. Gassing on the phone

A Chesterfield Borough Police telephone operator tests a gasmask with built in earpiece and microphone in 1939. The telephone service was considered one of the most important links in the coordination of ARP (Air Raid Precautions) operations during the Second World War and had to operational during air raids.

Photo: Fox Photos

4. Election fever

The vast crowd in Chesterfield Market Place, during the Chesterfield by-election

Photo: Hulton Archive

