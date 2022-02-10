17 photos of things you can't do - or see - in Chesterfield anymore
So much has changed in Chesterfield for the better, but there are still some things we miss in the town.

By Julia Rodgerson
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 1:00 pm

Which of these things do you miss the most?

1. Sweet memories

The Cadbury Trebor Bassett factory on Brimington Road closed in 2005. The five-acre site was opened on the site of a former brewery next to Chesterfield railway station in in 1939.

2. Cinema history

The Odeon closed as a cinema on 19th June 1981. The building lay unused until 1987 when it was purchased by Chesterfield Borough Council.

3. Match memories

Chesterfield Football Club pictured in October 1993. The historic home of Chesterfield Football Club was in use from 1871 until the club's relocation in July 2010.

4. Bryan Donkin

Bryan Donkin Company moved from London to Chesterfield in 1902. By 1931 it covered 14 acres. The Derby Road site closed in June 1999.

