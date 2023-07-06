News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Several people injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
These were once some of most popular places to visit across the county. Credit: Derbyshire Times/Eric Gregory/Brian Eyre/Sheffield NewspapersThese were once some of most popular places to visit across the county. Credit: Derbyshire Times/Eric Gregory/Brian Eyre/Sheffield Newspapers
These were once some of most popular places to visit across the county. Credit: Derbyshire Times/Eric Gregory/Brian Eyre/Sheffield Newspapers

14 lost venues that were among the most popular visitor attractions for Chesterfield and Derbyshire families in the 80s and 90s

If you grew up in Chesterfield or Derbyshire in the 80s and 90s, you’re sure to remember trips to these well-loved attractions.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 09:23 BST

These attractions were some of the most popular across Chesterfield and Derbyshire before the turn of the century, but sadly, they have now closed their doors.

Some were demolished entirely, while a selection of other sites have survived – with new businesses taking them on.

READ THIS: 46 of the best scenic walks, beautiful waterfalls, hidden gems, great pubs and amazing restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District

How many of them have you visited in the past, and which ones would you like to see return?

Riber Castle, near Matlock, was the site of a zoo - which operated within the grounds until it closed in 2000. This photo was taken in 1984, 16 years before the zoo would shut permanently.

1. Riber Castle, Matlock

Riber Castle, near Matlock, was the site of a zoo - which operated within the grounds until it closed in 2000. This photo was taken in 1984, 16 years before the zoo would shut permanently. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The American Adventure theme park near Ilkeston was popular in the 80s and 90s with Derbyshire residents. The park opened in 1987 and was closed down 30 years later.

2. American Adventure, Ilkeston

The American Adventure theme park near Ilkeston was popular in the 80s and 90s with Derbyshire residents. The park opened in 1987 and was closed down 30 years later. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017.

3. Chestnut Centre, Chapel-en-le-Frith

The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017. Photo: Rachel Naylor

Photo Sales
The Regal Cinema, seen here in 1987. Always popular for Chesterfield residents, it eventually became a series of nightclubs after closing as a cinema in 1993 - including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. The building now lies empty, with the latter of these shutting its doors for the last time more than a decade ago.

4. Regal Cinema, Chesterfield

The Regal Cinema, seen here in 1987. Always popular for Chesterfield residents, it eventually became a series of nightclubs after closing as a cinema in 1993 - including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. The building now lies empty, with the latter of these shutting its doors for the last time more than a decade ago. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldPeak District