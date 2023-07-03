News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
These are some of the best places to visit across the Peaks and Derbyshire. Credit: TL: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)/TR: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714/Jason Chadwick/Brian EyreThese are some of the best places to visit across the Peaks and Derbyshire. Credit: TL: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)/TR: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714/Jason Chadwick/Brian Eyre
These are some of the best places to visit across the Peaks and Derbyshire. Credit: TL: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)/TR: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714/Jason Chadwick/Brian Eyre

Peak District bucket list: 46 of the best scenic walks, beautiful waterfalls, hidden gems, great pubs and amazing restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District

These are some of the most remarkable attractions, beautiful walks and great places to eat and drink across Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:53 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District has something for everyone – whether you’re looking for impressive views, unusual attractions or places to sample some of the best food and drink in the area.

READ THIS: Car lovers revving up for Chesterfield Autofest next month

These are 46 of the best spots across the area that need to feature on your Peak District bucket list.

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

1. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

Photo Sales
It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

2. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Photo Sales
Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

3. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

Photo Sales
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

4. Osmaston Sawmill

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714 Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshire