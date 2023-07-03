Car lovers revving up for Chesterfield Autofest next month
Petrolheads and car-lovers will be heading to Chesterfield next month when auto show will be taking place in the town.
Chesterfield Autofest will be held at the Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club ground on August 13, from 10am to 4pm.
As well as a vehicles of all makes and models, there will also be stalls and games, a bouncy castle and food and drink.
Entry is just £1, with children going free, and it’s £5 if you want to show your car as part of Chesterfield Autofest.