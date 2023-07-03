Chesterfield Autofest will be held at the Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club ground on August 13, from 10am to 4pm.

As well as a vehicles of all makes and models, there will also be stalls and games, a bouncy castle and food and drink.

Entry is just £1, with children going free, and it’s £5 if you want to show your car as part of Chesterfield Autofest.