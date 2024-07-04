Flypast from iconic Spitfire fighter plane at Derbyshire carnival is cancelled – as investigations continue into death of pilot

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jul 2024, 09:54 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 09:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A World War Two Spitfire was set to take to the skies above Derbyshire – but the flypast has been cancelled as investigations into the death of a pilot remain underway.

An organiser for the Buxton Carnival has confirmed today that the planned flypast from a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Spitfire, during the Carnival Parade on Saturday, July 13, has been cancelled.

On May 25, Sqn Ldr Mark Long was killed when the BBMF Spitfire he was flying crashed in a field in Lincolnshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two days after the crash, the RAF made the decision to halt any further BBMF flights while investigations into the incident took place.

The flypast from a Spitfire has been called off.The flypast from a Spitfire has been called off.
The flypast from a Spitfire has been called off.

READ THIS: Chesterfield: 25 rarely-seen photos take you around the town's suburbs in the 1960s

The organiser added that, with these investigation still ongoing, the decision was made by the BBMF to cancel the flypast.

Related topics:DerbyshireSpitfireChesterfieldLincolnshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.