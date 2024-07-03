Chesterfield: 25 rarely-seen photos take you around the town's suburbs in the 1960s

By Brian Eyre
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 13:56 BST
This collection of photos takes you around Chesterfield and its suburbs in the 1960s.

They take you on a tour around town centre during the Swinging Sixties when big changes where taking place.

Images from our archives, Chesterfield library and Chesterfield museum.

For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

Chesterfield GPO ladies testing trolleys..Sep 1967

1. GPO ladies

Chesterfield GPO ladies testing trolleys..Sep 1967Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Stephenson Memorial Hall Chesterfield 1962.

2. Stephenson Memorial Hall

Stephenson Memorial Hall Chesterfield 1962.Photo: R Wilsher

Photo Sales
Court House building from West Bars August 1965.

3. West Bars August 1965.

Court House building from West Bars August 1965.Photo: R Wilsher

Photo Sales
Chesterfield retro photo - Brimington Road, Durant Road and Malkin St, 1967.

4. Chesterfield retro photo

Chesterfield retro photo - Brimington Road, Durant Road and Malkin St, 1967.Photo: Star

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield