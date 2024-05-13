Church Wilne Rotary Club Speaker Evening: Gay Evans - The last English Peer to be Hanged for Murder
Taking us through the history, leading up to the crime. The arrest and trial in the House of Lords resulted in a unanimous verdict of “Guilty”.
Several Rotarians were invited to play the role of people called to give evidence in the trial, what an excellent evening!
Gay explained some of the challenges encountered in the study of Genealogy, as we go back in history records become more difficult to understand and cross-reference. Even in this case, with a Peer on trial, there are challenges in gaining a clear picture.
Finally, Gay left us with two questions to consider:
· Would the same verdict be given today?
· Did this trial, in its way, prevent an English revolution? It demonstrated that “Justice” is blind and even the most senior members of society can not escape it. The French Revolution occurred 20 years later.
Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk. Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected].
Rotarian Dr John A Cook.