The Grade II*-listed building has been marketed as offices – but has been empty, without any tenants, for a number of months.

The house, built in the late 18th Century, is the former home of railway pioneer George Stephenson who leased it from 1832 until his death in 1848.

It was then bought by Charles Paxton Markham, director of Staveley Coal and Iron Company, and was the Markham family home until 1925, when it was gifted to the borough.

It was converted into a school and later became part of Chesterfield College, before being returned to Chesterfield Council ownership in 2018.

However, it is currently empty and concerns have been raised about the building’s future.

But, the council has reiterated its desire to find a tenant – saying it is open to “all enquiries”.

The building is currently being marketed by estate agent Knight Frank which describes it as a “13,788 sq feet office for rent”.

The listing says: “The main house accommodation is set over ground, first and second floors, with basement storage areas and further there is a significant single-storey extension through to the rear.

“The accommodation provides a mix of cellular rooms and the building has most recently been used as educational and office accommodation.”

Coun Dean Collins, council cabinet member for economic growth, said: “The council is currently advertising Tapton House for ‘all enquiries’ and would consider leasing the building to someone on a very long-term lease.

“This would mean the council would still retain some control of the building.”